Who Loves Trucks?

Yes you do, Donald. You love trucks.
Trump is currently wearing an "I ❤️ TRUCKS" button pic.twitter.com/jkor5V9UP9
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 23, 2017
As health care vote gets scrapped for tonight, here's Trump in a big rig on the White House driveway honking the horn & pretending to drive pic.twitter.com/vTkNnJkrrc
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 23, 2017
pic.twitter.com/NbyXSxJH5t
— Barry Petchesky (@barry) March 23, 2017
Okay, nap time now.