Donald Trump Jr. Really Enjoyed Jimmy Fallon’s Latest Bit About Donald Trump Jr.

Ever since Jimmy Fallon gave Donald Trump a noogie on national TV, the cornball late-night host has been dogged by the criticism that in some small way, he enabled the president’s rise to power. Fallon didn’t help himself when he interviewed his peer Seth Myers in February, taking the opportunity to crack a joke about the infamous interview but not showing any real self-examination or contrition. He may have alienated some of his liberal supporters, but a he’s picked up at least one influential fan along the way: Trump’s firstborn son.

On the show last night, Fallon performed a toothless and unfunny bit about a photo of Donald Trump Jr. that appeared in the New York Times and subsequently went viral, in which the Trump son sat on a stump and gazed pensively into the distance. Fallon’s joke was that Don Jr. should take the photo as inspiration for a business model, selling seats made from felled trees, and calling them–wait for it–Trump Stumps.

Tonight: After his New York Times photo shoot, Donald Trump Jr. is starting a new business pic.twitter.com/Oyfi7xpykc — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 21, 2017

The line didn’t exactly bring down the house, but the subject of the joke loved it, praising Fallon for “poking some well deserved fun without being vicious & pushing a political agenda! More of this!”

Now this is funny

Well done @jimmyfallon for poking some well deserved fun without being vicious & pushing a political agenda! More of this! https://t.co/an0uj5Y710 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2017

If Fallon’s ratings continue to fall at the rate they’ve been going for the last month and a half, he can take comfort in knowing there might be a gig open for him as White House court jester.