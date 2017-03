New Paltz twee-pop duo Diet Cig have released a new single off of their upcoming album Swear I’m Good At This today. It’s angsty, but in a casual, believable way: the band’s Alex Luciano gradually gets angrier until the song’s catchiest line, “I just wanna have ice cream on my birthday,” is backed by a roaring band. Stream it below. Swear I’m Good At This is out April 7th.