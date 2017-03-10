New Music: D∆WN – “Hurricane” and “Van Gogh”

On the heels of appearing on a highlight off the Dirty Projectors’ recent LP, D∆WN has dropped the deluxe edition to her 2016 effort Redemption. This is good for you, reader, because the release features two new kaleidoscopic songs: the slick pop tune “Hurricane” and the part-acoustic “Van Gogh,” which features the biblically motivative lyric, “In a system built for you to be a failure / Be the Job in your scripture.” Listen to both below. [h/t Stereogum]