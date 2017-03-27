Dave Davies of the Kinks Says He’s Gotten “Psychic Impressions” From Aliens

In addition to being a towering influence over every guitar player whoever turned up his amp too loud and bashed out a few power chords, Dave Davies of the Kinks is also a longtime believer in UFOs, psychic abilities, “energy”–all sorts of New Agey stuff. A guy like Tom Delonge owes Davies a lot, in other words–both as a guitar player, and as a celebrity who isn’t afraid to get in front of a microphone and start chattering about aliens.

Ahead of the release of his new solo album Open Road on Friday, the 70-year-old rock legend recently sat down with Vulture for a conversation that had more to do with his paranormal fixations than it did with his music. He talks a lot about his “pooka,” a kind of animal spirit in Celtic folklore, as well as his own alleged experiences with extraterrestrial beings. For example:

Is it based on any experiences you’ve had? You’ve claimed to have seen UFOs, right? Yeah, I have. I’ve had several experiences seeing UFOs. It was really interesting. I saw them in north Devon in England — lights and zigzags in the skies. Then when I started to dig deeper into my experience, I understood I was also getting communications — psychic impressions — from aliens. How did you know it was aliens and not just you having a brain blip or something?

I’m sure there are many people in the world who can explain it better than I can. You have an experience with a UFO, and you keep those feelings, and then it gets into your subconscious and super-conscious. When I investigated what those feelings could be, when I got really into ufology, I could’ve sworn I was having connections with the Dog Star, with Sirius. Sirius has very deep connections with Earth.

And in the best exchange in the interview, Davies hardly says any words at all:

Does the government know about aliens? [Nods.] But they’re covering it up? I’m not going to say anything about this.

Read the whole interview here, and for more on Davies’ encounters with the unknown, check out this snippet of an interview he apparently gave about “mindbending aliens” to Encounters magazine in 1996. Whoever wrote the headline of his abduction account deserves some kind of award: THEY REALLY GOT ME SAYS KINKS STAR DAVE.