Culture \
Netflix Releasing Two Dave Chappelle Specials On March 21
Netflix has revealed that Dave Chappelle’s two comedy specials—his first since 2004’s For What It’s Worth—are set to drop on March 21. They are part of a three-special, $60 million deal between the comedian and the streaming behemoth that were announced last November. That announcement came a week after his Saturday Night Live hosting gig, where he notably brought back his Chappelle’s Show characters for a skit and had A Tribe Called Quest as musical guests.
The streaming services also tweeted a teaser that flashes Chappelle’s trademark socio-political punchlines (“If Martin Luther King had a sneaker deal, we’d still be in the back of the bus”) while hinting a bit at more personal material (“I’m black…But I’m also Dave Chappelle”). Watch it below.
Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xiSv0SVVDV
— Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2017