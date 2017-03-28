Watch the Jonah Hill-Directed Video for Danny Brown’s “Ain’t It Funny”

As teased yesterday, Danny Brown has dropped the video for Atrocity Exhibition cut “Ain’t It Funny,” which was directed by Jonah Hill. The flick features scenes just as freaked out as the song’s Paul White-produced instrumentals. For example, Danny somehow ends up getting stabbed by an anthropomorphic drug tablet in front of a studio audience. They’ve even managed to grab a Gus Vant Sant appearance. The video debuted via Periscope, but you can watch a YouTube below.