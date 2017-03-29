News \
Chuck Berry’s Public Viewing Announced For St. Louis Concert Venue
Chuck Berry’s public funeral will take place in his hometown of St. Louis on April 9, according to CBS’ KMOV.com. Public viewing will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pageant, a well-known concert venue down the street from the club Blueberry Hill, where Berry held a nearly two decade-long residency that ended in 2014. The public viewing will be followed by a private service for the late songwriter’s family and friends.
Berry, who’s hailed as a founding father of rock, passed away on March 18 at the age of 90. Before his passing, he was working on a new eponymous album, his first since 1979’s Rock It. The new project is scheduled to be release on June 16.