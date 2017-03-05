Chris Martin Threw a Willy Wonka Themed 40th Birthday Party For Himself

Fresh off the “hysterically—perhaps even endearingly—corny” song with The Chainsmokers, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin turned 40 years old. He celebrated with a themed party that might also be tagged as endearingly corny. On Friday, Martin turned his Malibu estate into a rendition of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, in what US Weekly describes as “lavish” set dressings. One aerial photo shows a giant rooftop sign, reading “pure imagination” in the whimsical font that characterized the original 1971 film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Other photos show giant mushrooms and lollipops strewn about his property. Reportedly, the guest list included Beyonce and Jay Z, as well as Orlando Bloom and Rob Lowe. But it’s this photo of Robert Downey Jr. arriving at the party that sums it up best.

Happy birthday to one of pop’s most treacly sweet singers.