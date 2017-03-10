New Music: Chris Cornell – “The Promise”

In “The Promise”–a new, heavily orchestrated ballad he wrote and recorded for the film of the same name starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac–modern-day Chris Cornell is sounding a lot more like modern-day Peter Gabriel than Soundgarden and Audioslave fans might expect (or hope for). Nonetheless, the song is skillfully put together: tuneful and majestic, even if it feels a little too overwrought to embrace wholeheartedly. The mawkish, calligraphy-filled lyric video doesn’t help matters, either.

But this sort of thing sells exorbitantly priced Broadway tickets every day, and Cornell has still got it, vocally. If you wish to purchase the song, Cornell is donating all proceeds to the International Rescue Committee. Listen and watch below.