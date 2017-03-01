New Music: Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattsons 2 – “Disco Kid”

Following smooth singles “Star Stuff” and “JBS,” Chaz Bundick and the Mattson brothers haven’t been long without new music. Back with another single from their forthcoming LP Star Stuff, “Disco Kid” is an instrumental epic that calls to mind the swirling textures and sprawling soundscapes of the Grateful Dead. Against a tumbling, tumultuous bassline, phase-drenched guitars swim against swung hi-hats as the musicians reveal organs and Rhodes chords beneath the surface.

Star Stuff will be available everywhere March 31 via Company Record Label. Check out the single below.

