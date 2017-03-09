New Music: Charli XCX – “Babygirl” ft. Uffie

Charli XCX’s new mixtape Number 1 Angel arrives tomorrow, and we’ve already heard three of its 10 songs. On Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today, Charli shared a short fourth song, “Babygirl,” featuring Uffie, a legend of ’00s internet pop ephemera.

During the accompanying interview, Charli revealed plans for an upcoming collaboration with Mura Masa, talked about working with former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, and suggested that her full-length album might arrive in September. Listen to the interview and “Babygirl” below; the song begins at the 1:39 mark.