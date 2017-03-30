Cam’ron Has Dropped the Video to His Remix of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”

The Pink Patron Saint of Chopped Cheese has released his full remix of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” along with a video that plays out like a more realistic version of Love & Basketball, minus any actual basketball (Love & Hustle?). Cam’ron’s girlfriend finds naked pics of another girl on his phone, to which he defends himself by claiming, “She’s a nudist.” She doesn’t believe him, sending Cam’ron into a spiral of heartache and isolation until he gets the strength to get his money up and get his girl back. It’s as inspirational of a picture as Cam’ron Harlem Shaking at your wake.

Watch below the video below. “10,000 Miles” is the first single off his upcoming The Program mixtape, which is due this May.