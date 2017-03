After a protracted search for a second single, Bruno Mars has landed on “That’s What I Like,” an R&B homage that has already snuck into the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. Last night, he released a video for the song, in which he dances by himself in front of the camera for the song’s duration while little drawings pop up around him, visualizing the actions he’s miming with his hands. A consummate performer, this one.