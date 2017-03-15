News \

Bow Wow, Don’t Do This

106 & Park
CREDIT: Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET

Earlier today, the President of the United States started feuding with Snoop Dogg. As of this afternoon, Snoop has yet to comment on the controversy, but his spiritual nephew Bow Wow (né Lil Bow Wow) has addressed the whole deal:

Bow Wow, this is a bad idea. Enjoy your anonymous life of luxury.

Jeremy Gordon
