Bow Wow, Don’t Do This

Earlier today, the President of the United States started feuding with Snoop Dogg. As of this afternoon, Snoop has yet to comment on the controversy, but his spiritual nephew Bow Wow (né Lil Bow Wow) has addressed the whole deal:

Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking shit about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us. — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) March 15, 2017

Bow Wow, this is a bad idea. Enjoy your anonymous life of luxury.