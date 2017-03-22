New Music: Blondie – “Long Time,” Co-Written By Dev Hynes

Blondie released a new single this morning, “Long Time,” which was written in collaboration with Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. According to a press release, the song “channels a deliberate echo” of the band’s iconic “Heart of Glass,” and, gotta say, they did a pretty good job.

“Long Time” will appear on Blondie’s upcoming album Pollinator, and will also be available as a limited-run 7″ on Record Store Day, with a song called “The Breaks” on the B-side. Pollinator features collaborations with Charli XCX, Johnny Marr, Nick Valensi of the Strokes, and Dave Sitek, who co-wrote the lead single “Fun.” Blondie will also be co-headlining a summer tour along with Garbage, and you can look at those dates here. “Long Time” is below.