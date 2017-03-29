New Music: Blink-182 – “Misery”

The upcoming expanded edition of Blink-182’s 2016 album California includes a whopping 12 extra tracks. We’ve already heard “Parking Lot,” and today the band introduced another new song, “Misery,” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. A bonus song from a deluxe edition isn’t much of a self-proclaimed “World Record,” but Lowe and Blink have something of a special relationship.

Mark Hoppus joined Apple’s premiere DJ for a interview, chatting about California and the band’s current tour. Listen below, and revisit last year’s SPIN cover story with Blink-182.