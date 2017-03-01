New Music: Big Walnuts Yonder (Minutemen, Wilco, Deerhoof, Tera Melos) – “Raise the Drawbridges?”

The frantic “Raise the Drawbridges?” is the first song from Big Walnuts Yonder, a new supergroup made up of Mike Watt of Minutemen, guitarist Nels Cline of Wilco, Deerhoof drummer Greg Saunier of Deerhoof, and Nick Reinhart of Tera Melos. The four of them have kicked around ideas around since 2008, but given their various obligations, they didn’t find time to all record together until 2014. For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, they’re finally releasing a full-length album this year.

The self-titled Big Walnuts Yonder is out May 5 from Sargent House. The album art is above; listen to “Raise the Drawbridges?” and see the full track list below.

Big Walnuts Yonder

1. “All Against All”

2. “Sponge Bath”

3. “Flare Star Phantom”

4. “I Got Marty Feldman Eyes”

5. “Raise the Drawbridges?”

6. “Ready to Pop!”

7. “Forgot to Brush”

8. “Rapid Driver Moon Inhaler”

9. “Pud”

10. “Heat Melter”