Video: Beach Slang – “Spin the Dial”

Don’t even speak of the terrible weather in New York today—just pretend to live inside the youthful, sequined California of Beach Slang’s new roller skating video for “Spin the Dial.” Director Jason Lester trails three talented roller skaters through Long Beach, starting at the skate shop, rolling through the liquor store, and heading right back out to the beach.

“Spin the Dial” comes from last year’s A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings. It’s a ton of fun to watch, and it looks like it was a blast to shoot, too. Watch below.

[Stereogum]