New Music: Beach Fossils Announce New Album Somersault, Share “This Year”

Today, Beach Fossils have announced Somersault, their third LP. It’s set to feature guest appearances from Cities Aviv and Slowdive member Rachel Goswell. They’ve also shared new single “This Year,” along with an accompanying video. A somber mix of their now-solidified structure, the track continues the band’s penchant for steady percussion and muted, meandering guitars. Rolling smoothly against a steady thump of bass, Dustin Payseur sings about a fading relationship with the heartfelt candor of their first two wide-eyed releases.

Somersault is out 6/2 via Bayonet. Check out the single below.