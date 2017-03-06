Arrest Warrant Issued for Alleged Boob Biter Azealia Banks

An arrest warrant was issued for Azealia Banks today after the rapper failed to appear in a New York court. Banks is facing misdemeanor assault and attempted assault charges related to a 2015 incident during which she allegedly punched and bit the breast of a security guard who denied her access to the VIP area at a Manhattan nightclub.

When reached for comment by Paper Magazine and Pitchfork, a lawyer for Banks said she missed the court date because she was in Paris for fashion week. Her lawyer’s full statement is below: