You’ll Have to Email ANOHNI to Get the Last Track on Her New Paradise EP

This morning, ANOHNI posted a letter to her Facebook page in which she specified that the entirety of her upcoming Paradise EP will not be included in its commercially released version. The publicly available EP will have seven tracks, but she recorded an eighth song for the project, “I Never Stopped Loving You,” which she will only send to fans if they e-mail her.

In the note, ANOHNI says the song “represents some of my better thinking,” and asks that interested fans write her a note discussing “a sentence or two what you care most about, or your hopes for the future.” There is a caveat: “Please don’t write about how my music affects you; if you mention me or my work I will not send the track. Please keep the focus on yourself. Take a risk and break out of established ways of doing and perceiving.”

“The price for this song is a gesture of anonymous vulnerability,” she summarizes. “That may be too expensive for some of you, and that’s okay.” “I Never Stopped Loving You” is meant to be listened to in sequence as the last song on Paradise.

The rest of Paradise will be available on Friday via Secretly Canadian. Read the entirety of ANOHNI’s letter below.