The Portland-born rapper Aminé had one of the breakout hits of 2016 with “Caroline,” a charming and bouncy little single that came out of nowhere to clock north of 100 million YouTube views. Now comes the hard part: coming up with hit number two.

To that end, Aminé is rolling with “REDMERCEDES,” a new single that sounds like Sage the Gemini doing a song with Swizz Beatz—a good idea that is executed well.