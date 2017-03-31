New Music: Amber Coffman – “No Coffee”

Amber Coffman, formerly of Dirty Projectors, is back with a new song from her upcoming solo album, City of No Reply. “No Coffee” is a perky piece of Sunday-morning pop about romantic entanglements: “Don’t need no coffee, I’m wide awake / I’m not much for sleepin’ when your love is at stake,” Coffman sings.

In a statement earlier this week, Coffman explained her departure from Dirty Projectors following her breakup with the band’s Dave Longstreth. “I consider it a loss to no longer be involved with Dirty Projectors, but ultimately walking away was the only healthy choice for me,” she wrote. Longstreth produced Coffman’s album, but the two are no longer speaking.

City of No Reply arrives later this year from Columbia. Her first solo single was last October’s “All to Myself.” Hear “No Coffee” below.

[NPR]