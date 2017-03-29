Amber Coffman Releases Statement on Leaving Dirty Projectors: “Walking Away Was the Only Healthy Choice for Me”

The latest Dirty Projectors album is notable for the absence of Amber Coffman, following her breakup with frontman Dave Longstreth. Last night, Coffman released a statement in which she gave a timeline of her departure from the band and clarified her present relationship with Longstreth. Find it below.

Dave and I indeed broke up in the summer of 2012, after a 6 year relationship. After a long tumultuous period, we managed to patch things up enough to leave the future open, and in 2014 we gave working together on my music a test run. Eventually I brought him on in a greater capacity as a producer, he moved to LA and we recorded my album at his newly built studio in 2015. All went considerably well, but things took an unfortunate downturn around the completion of my record, at which time we stopped speaking.

It was never my intention or wish to leave the band or end my friendship with Dave. It was a surprise to me to learn last September about his album plans, the content, timing, use of the band name, etc… I consider it a loss to no longer be involved with Dirty Projectors, but ultimately walking away was the only healthy choice for me.

I’m really proud of the album I made and my hope is that people will listen to it on its own terms. I’ve waited a long time to share it and I’m looking forward to it.