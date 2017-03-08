Video: Against Me! – “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts”

In the midst of an extended tour behind last year’s Shape Shift With Me with Green Day, Against Me! have shared a new video for the single “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts.” Directed by Margherita Ballarin, the video twists Laura Jane Grace’s lyrics on loneliness into a fractal collage of kaleidoscopic animation.

Last year, Grace released the memoir Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout, which chronicled the challenges of coming out as transgender in the punk and hardcore community at age 32. Check out the band’s new video below.