New Music: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “Drowning (Water)” ft. Kodak Black

With a chord progression recalling “Exit Music (For a Film)”–or, at least, possessing a general Yorke-iness–rising Bronx rapper A Boogie With Da Hoodie’s new single with Kodak Black, “Drowning (Water),” has a uniquely mournful, gothic quality which distinguishes it immediately. The melodies that run through A Boogie and now-Top-40-star Kodak Black’s verses–meditations on their respective come-ups and excesses of riches–are paired closely with the swells in the piano, lending couplets like “I’m gon’ make her panties wet when she see the way I flex / I’m gon’ win a Grammy, move my family out the projects” a triumphant sort of weight. There’s been no word yet as to what project A Boogie’s single might be associated with, but look out for the two rappers’ next collaboration: a song with Philly’s PnB Rock on the impending Fate of the Furious soundtrack. Listen to “Drowning” below.