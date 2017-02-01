Yoko Ono Co-Producing New Biopic About Herself and John Lennon

Yoko Ono is co-producing a new feature film about her relationship with John Lennon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According co-producer Michael DeLuca (Fifty Shades of Grey, Moneyball, The Social Network, Captain Phillips), the film will pay particular attention to their activism: “The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the U.S. — with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want.”

The film will be written by Anthony McCarten, who is best known for writing the 2014 Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything. No director has yet been attached to the project.

Other notable Lennon-related biopics include the “early years” portrait Nowhere Boy (2009), 2007’s Jared-Leto-starring portrait of Lennon’s assassin Mark David Chapman, Chapter 27, and last year’s indie film covering the aftermath of his murder The Lennon Report.