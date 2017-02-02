New Music: Listen to Wiki and Your Old Droog’s What Happened to Fire? EP

What Happened to Fire? is a new five-track EP collaboration between New York underground lyricists Wiki and Your Old Droog, with beats from producers like Detroit’s Black Milk, Statik Selektah, and AarabMUZIK.

Droog’s PACKS, a new album set to drop March 10, will also feature Wiki in addition to Danny Brown and Heems. Wiki hasn’t announced another solo project, but he’s performing new songs at his show tomorrow in New York at Brooklyn Bazaar. For now, listen to What Happened to Fire? below.