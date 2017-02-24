Watch WHY? Perform “This Ole King” in a New Virtual Reality Video

In the buildup to their new album Moh Lhean, WHY? have dropped a video for the single “This Ole King.” Following last month’s “Proactive Evolution,” the act returns with a 360° virtual reality video. Directed by Scott Fredette and Josiah Wolf (brother of frontman Jonathan “Yoni” Wolf), the video features Yoni draped in starry projections, surrounded by smoldering flames and workers in heavy chemical suits. Check it out below.