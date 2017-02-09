Watch Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White Perform Their Excellent “Grease” Cover on Colbert

Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White’s Gentlewoman, Ruby Man is a record filled with confounding covers, and none more so than their smoky and lithe duet on the theme to Grease. Penned as it was by Barry Gibb, “Grease” is basically a Bee Gees song with a different singer, so it really shouldn’t be a surprise to hear Morrissey and White turning it into a very pleasant baby-making anthem. Last night, as Stereogum points out, they performed “Grease” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The two singers look a little stiff performing on TV, but Colbert’s house band Jon Batiste And Stay Human make up for it with an infusion of funky energy. Watch it below.