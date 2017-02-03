New Music: Vince Staples – “BagBak”

After teasing it earlier this week, Vince Staples greets the weekend with the new single “BagBak.” The new track is the first piece of Staples solo material since last year’s Prima Donna EP. “BagBak” finds the Long Beach star riding atop a frosty electronic production while centering itself around two political mantras: We need more black people in office (“We need Tamikas and Shaniquas in that Oval Office / Obama ain’t enough for me, we only getting started”) and down with Donald Trump (“Tell the president to suck a dick, because we on now”). Listen below.