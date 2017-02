Xiu Xiu have released the video for “Get Up,” the third single from their upcoming album, FORGET (out 2/24 on Polyvinyl Records). The Marty Marquez-helmed clip shows actor Noemi Gonzalez wandering around apparently abandoned warehouses, drinking Arizona Ice Tea, lighting a Molotov cocktail, and lip-syncing along with the song. Watch it below.

[Stereogum]