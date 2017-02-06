Video: Wale – “Running Back” ft. Lil Wayne

The studio version of Wale’s new single with Lil Wayne–the twinkling, oddly loping “Running Back”–premiered in mid-January, following Wale’s live debut of the song on ESPN’s First Take earlier in the month. After yesterday’s emotionally debilitating Super Bowl, it was apt timing for the D.C. rapper to drop a vaguely sports-themed visual for the vaguely sports-themed song (“She told me to hit the hole/I used to play running back”).

In the clip, Wale and Weezy cavort on a sound stage, sipping drinks and occasionally getting footballs handed off to them. Wale, notably, dons the jersey of USC Trojans running back Joe McKnight, who was shot dead in December during a road-rage incident, for part of the video. Watch below.