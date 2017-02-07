Video: The Magnetic Fields – “’83 Foxx and I”

Ahead of their upcoming 5-disc album 50 Song Memoir, the Magnetic Fields have released a video for record’s first single, “’83 Foxx and I.” The clip, directed by Alex Basco Koch, matches the song’s lyrics with corresponding images from old film and video footage. Watch it and check out the band’s remaining dates for the 50 Song Memoir Tour below.

The Magnetic Fields:

3/15-16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/19-20 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

3/21-22 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

3/24-25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

3/27-28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/14-15 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

4/19-20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/22-23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

4-27-28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall

4/30 – 5/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

5/03-04 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

5/06-07 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre