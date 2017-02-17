Video: The Magnetic Fields – “’81 How To Play The Synthesizer”

Eighteen years after the Magnetic Fields’ career-defining 69 Love Songs, and five years after Love at the Bottom of the Sea, Steven Merritt has been gearing up for another whopping, wide-scale release. Announced this past May as a “five-disc collection of 50 songs, one for and about every year he’s been alive,” 50 Song Memoir has already shown glimpses of its mawkish, molten center. Five tracks from the album dropped late last year, followed by the “’83 Foxx And I” video earlier this month. Today the musician has unveiled the video for “’81 How To Play The Synthesizer,” which introduces squelching synth lines and blunt lyrics on, well, how to play the synthesizer. Watch the video and check out the band’s remaining tour dates below.

The Magnetic Fields:

3/15-16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/19-20 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

3/21-22 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

3/24-25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

3/27-28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/14-15 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

4/19-20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/22-23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

4-27-28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall

4/30 – 5/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

5/03-04 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

5/06-07 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre