Video: Tennis – “Modern Woman”

Last month, Denver indie pop duo and sailing enthusaists Tennis announced their fourth album, Yours Conditionally. The new record includes the lovely advance track “Ladies Don’t Play Guitar,” as well as opener “In the Morning I’ll Be Better” and the dreamy, dizzying “Modern Woman.” That last song has a new video out today, in which the band’s Alaina Moore gazes at her reflections in a series of vintage domestic tableaus. Like “Ladies Don’t Play Guitar,” “Modern Woman” is a mannered, sarcastic meditation on womanhood, delivered with a dose of melancholy sincerity.

Yours Conditionally will be out March 10; Tennis remain committed to the better parts of the ’70s. Watch “Modern Woman” below.