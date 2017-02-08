Video: Mozzy – “The People Plan”

Prolific, up-and-coming Sacramento rapper Mozzy has released a politically charged video for “The People Plan”–the opener of his late-January release Fake Famous and one of its standout tracks–via The FADER. The song illustrates the dichotomy at play in all of Mozzy’s finest work, pitting dreamy, Bay-Area-inflected production against Mozzy’s economical but richly narrative verses. Mozzy runs through pithy anecdotes from his own coming of age before building to a broader discussion of the civil rights movement, the criminal justice system, and its preoccupation with black-on-black crime.

The collage-heavy video punctuates Mozzy’s raps with footage of police brutality, as well as images of Eric Brown, George Zimmermann, and KKK members arm-in-arm with a Donald Trump impersonator. Watch below.