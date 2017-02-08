Video: Merchandise – “Right Back to the Start”

Merchandise have shared a video for “Right Back to the Start,” an album cut from last year’s A Corpse Wired for Sound. Directed by the band’s Carson Cox, it follows a man in thrall to a series of women who bear a strong resemblance, all of whom are played by Priests singer Katie Alice Greer. (Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan also appears as the video’s narrator, who functions as a “Greek chorus” according to a statement shared by Cox.) The video was influenced by Vertigo and “the genius” of Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling. Watch it below. [Stereogum]

