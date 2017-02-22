Video: Matt Maeson – “Cringe”

As Matt Maeson would tell it, he’s one part man, two parts mammoth-sized mythos. The singer grew up traveling through the American heartland, writing songs that try to make sense of the downtrodden, backbreaking whole. From years spent wandering with his parent’s prison ministry, Maeson waxes on about travel and spirituality, casting demons into corners with a fiery growl that’s as big and soulful at one moment and quivering, naked and intimate in another. The new video from the songwriter, “Cringe” is a battered and bloodied portrait of the musician, laying bare struggles with faith as he slowly, triumphantly surmounts the odds.

The singer’s Who Killed Matt Maeson? EP arrives March 31 via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records. Watch the video below.