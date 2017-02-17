Video: Hodgy – “Glory”

Founding Odd Future member Hodgy quietly released his major-label debut, Fireplace: TheNotTheOtherSide, in December. Today, he drops a video for the record’s second single, “Glory.” Directed by Open The Portal, It’s a meditation on manhood, faith, and accountability, where Hodgy is seen walking through a dying-down house party before falling into old-school animated reveries, and reemerging as a real-life dad. It’s charming, tender, and inspirational.

Through a press release, Hodgy said: “‘Glory was an introspective animation, through the lens of a view finder. Addressing internal challenges and new found growth, I recognized, change was at hand. The video’s execution was something I was bound to reach with an amazing collective, ‘Open The Portal.’ I would arrive at their DTLA workspace with Trenton, where we created a chemical synergy, bringing us to the video’s treatment and later on, product.”

Watch it right here: