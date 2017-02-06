Video: Geotic – “Actually Smiling”

A little less than two weeks ago, Baths’ Will Wiesenfeld announced a new album under the name Geotic and shared an almost wordless new song, “Actually Smiling.” Today, the Geotic project received its whimsical first video, which follows Wiesenfeld as he attempts to acquire a mermaid-worthy quantity of hair with which to swim in the ocean. The video captures the dreamy timelessness of a summertime beach town, but it also traffics in absurdist humor, meme-style captions, and self-referential jokes about Wiesenfeld’s chatty Twitter.

Geotic’s Abysma is out March 31. Watch “Actually Smiling” below.