Video: Flock of Dimes – “Everything Is Happening Today”

Flock of Dimes, the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, has released a video for “Everything is Happening Today.” The song is a single off of her 2016 album, If You See Me, Say Yes. Bright and optimistic, the mixed-media clip by The Endless Collective shows off colorful shapes with a virtual reality edge.

This morning, Wasner announced on Twitter that Flock of Dimes will be joining Sylvan Esso on their US tour this summer.

Watch below.