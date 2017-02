Val Kilmer, who we hope to see soon in the Terrence Malick flick about Austin’s indie rock scene, took a moment to follow up on a classic tweet of his.

Once I tickled cool #LouReed @ a dinner I threw for him. He leaned in and said “I kno martial arts” So talented, but so tortured by his dad. pic.twitter.com/bPY1nGZXTM — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) February 1, 2017

And with that, reams of crossover fan fiction were written.