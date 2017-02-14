Report: Trump Hates SNL’s Steve Bannon Portrayal As Much As Its Sean Spicer One

Donald Trump’s hatred of Saturday Night Live, like CNN, runs notoriously deep. Last week, a couple of reports from Politico described the pall that Melissa McCarthy’s parody of White House press secretary and communications director Sean Spicer had cast over the Oval Office, to the point that it seemed like Trump might be vetting replacements for Spicer. Kellyanne Conway, publicly, was not amused.

Now, a new Washington Post report on the increasing discord within the White House indicates that McCarthy’s cross-gender portrayal is not the only skit that’s gotten under the administration’s skin recently. Trump has been railing against Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of him for months, but the addition of Steve Bannon as a Grim Reaper character in a skit with Baldwin in the Feb. 5 episode has, according to the Post’s sources inside the White House, left the President “especially upset.” The joke there, of course, was that diabolical supervillain Bannon runs the show, while Trump sits at a kiddie desk playing with toys.

The Post’s sources echo the language of Politico’s: There’s little Trump hates more, according to aides, than anyone in his camp (let alone him) appearing “weak.” Watch a clip from the skit in question below.