Travis Scott Fell Through a Hole in Drake’s Stage Last Night

Travis Scott was a surprise guest at Drake and Young Thug’s Boy Meets World Tour stop at London’s O2 Arena last night, where he performed “Pick Up the Phone,” “Antidote,” “Goosebumps,” and also tumbled through an open trapdoor in the middle of a secondary stage. In a clip of the fall, Drake can be heard saying, “That’s turnt,” which is true:

HOLY SHIT @travisscott FELL 😂😂😂😂😂😂 A video posted by Ross Mattingly (@rossmattingly) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

A second clip shows Drake helping Scott back out of the hole, apparently unharmed:

Drake pulls out Travis Scott out of a hole after he fell and they continue performing 😂 pic.twitter.com/t6MfOdWM06 — HIP HOP FACTS (@iDailyRapFacts) February 2, 2017

The fall apparently damaged the large light-up globe that’s featured in Drake’s Boy Meets World shows thus far (Wednesday was the tour’s second night in London, and its third performance overall). Drake reportedly told the crowd he was performing “for free tonight” and that he’d “deal with it later.” “London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show,” he told the crowd, but according to the BBC, no refund details have been announced.

Scott appears to have had a good time, despite walking straight into a giant hole in the floor:

The shit was fun london is wild — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 1, 2017

By far one of the most turnt and epic shit ever fuck — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 2, 2017