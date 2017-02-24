New Music: Stream Thundercat’s New Album Drunk

Last night, Thundercat dropped his freewheeling new LP, Drunk. The project is his first since 2015’s mini-album The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam and his first full-length since 2013’s Apocalypse. Since Apocalypse, Thundercat has remained a mainstay through key contributions on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly and his continued work with Brainfeeder founder Flying Lotus.

Drunk stands at 23 tracks long with features from yacht rock legends Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell. Thundercat will also be touring behind the album into the spring. Find the tour dates here and stream Drunk below.