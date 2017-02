Today is the Weeknd’s 27th birthday, so the charitable Canadian has decided to drop the video for “Reminder,” a smooth cut from the overstuffed Starboy. The Kid Studio-directed video is more of a standard music video compared to Starboy’s previous art flicks. But the cameos are big—YG, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Drake, and few other stars show up in what’s clearly a flex. Watch “Reminder” below.