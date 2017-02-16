The Roots’ NBA All-Star Musical Will Feature DMC, Jidenna, Michael B. Jordan, and a Hamilton Star

The Roots have a stacked schedule between being The Tonight Show’s house band and working on a new LP, yet they’ve somehow found time to compose an NBA musical. The Legendary Crew will perform The Evolution of Greatness, which loosely tracks the league’s evolution from the ’50s, before the All-Star Game this Sunday at New Orleans, according to Billboard. The Roots—who’re as adroit at miracles as they are at making beats—got Michael B. Jordan, Jidenna, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Hamilton’s Daveeds Digg in on this performance.

The pre-game festivities will also feature The Late Show’s Jon Batiste’s performance of the National Anthem. After the music all-stars perform, the actual All-Star Game is expected to start at 8 p.m.