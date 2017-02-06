The Game Sentenced to 3 Years of Probation For Punching Off-Duty Cop at Pickup Basketball Game

Back in June 2015, the Game was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and a felony count of making criminal threats after allegedly punching an off-duty police officer during a Hollywood basketball game that March. A few days later, he got hit with a charge of felony grand theft after allegedly stealing the camera of a man who was recording the Game as he received legal papers regarding the cop-punching incident.

Today, those charges were settled: The Game, born Jayceon Taylor, entered into a deal in which he would plead no contest in exchange for three years probation, 120 hours of community service, and 26 anger management sessions, according to LA’s District Attorney’s Office. He’ll avoid a six-month jail sentence if he meets the deal’s terms.

Last November, the Game lost $7.1 million in a lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted a contestant on his 2015 reality show She’s Got Game.